One Wealth Capital Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 773,068 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,940,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 303,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 293,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.