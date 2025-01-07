Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,916,758. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TransUnion by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

