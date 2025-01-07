Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 105,514,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 162,151,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

