Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Shares Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76. 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.97 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

