Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.36 and last traded at $92.64, with a volume of 523751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 75,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

