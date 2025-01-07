PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 0.0% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,316.94. This trade represents a 15.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.2 %

PACCAR stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,769. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

