Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $710.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $770.00 to $710.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.2 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $633.52. 128,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,216. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $449.89 and a one year high of $712.42. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $672.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,859 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

