Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 555,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.