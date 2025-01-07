Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

PPTA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 391,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $874.36 million, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This trade represents a 37.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.