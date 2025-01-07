Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 19736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

PSMMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

