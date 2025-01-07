Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHD opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

