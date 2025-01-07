Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHD opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.05.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
