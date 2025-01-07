Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $743.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.07 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 43.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 112,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.