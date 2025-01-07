Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

