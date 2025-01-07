Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,868 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 285.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. 5,810,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,126.44. The trade was a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,734 shares of company stock worth $41,902,086 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.