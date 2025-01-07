Range Financial Group LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 172.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $34,392.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,515.23. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,211,596.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,506.38. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. 16,855,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,511,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

