Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,120 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Powell Industries accounts for 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 110.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $1,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 677,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,512,131.10. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $6,879,442. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWL traded down $13.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.12. The stock had a trading volume of 297,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,226. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.11. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.