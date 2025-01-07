Raymond James Upgrades Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) to “Outperform”

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
HWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.38.
Headwater Exploration Stock Up 4.8 %
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
