Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.88 and last traded at $39.98. Approximately 8,867,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,440,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 156.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.