Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 23,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. 1,813,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,741. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

