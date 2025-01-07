Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 139 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,583,000 after purchasing an additional 201,695 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,894. The company has a market capitalization of $379.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.28 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

