Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,673. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

