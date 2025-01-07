Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. 6,548,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,794,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $262.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

