Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.04. The company had a trading volume of 988,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,264. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.07 and a 12-month high of $612.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $579.47 and its 200 day moving average is $522.58. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $588.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

