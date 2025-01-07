Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.83. 796,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,287. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.86 and its 200 day moving average is $186.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.