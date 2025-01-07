Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 348.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 481,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 373,779 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 125.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 44,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 4,153,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,109,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.