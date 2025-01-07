Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $6.13 on Tuesday, hitting $415.08. 682,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

