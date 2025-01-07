Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza Sells 12,420 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QSR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 187,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.