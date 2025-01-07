Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza Sells 12,420 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of QSR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
