Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.09. 41,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 49,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Rightmove Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

