Rise Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 23,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,410. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

