Rise Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.23. 754,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,343. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

