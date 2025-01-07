Rise Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %
PG stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $379.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.28 and a 1-year high of $180.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
