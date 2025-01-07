Rise Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 118.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

TM traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.19. 304,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.