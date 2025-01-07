Rise Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,927,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

