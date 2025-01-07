Rise Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,498. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

