RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RMI stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

