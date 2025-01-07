RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in RTX by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after acquiring an additional 702,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.