Sabre’s (SABR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Sabre Price Performance

Sabre stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Sabre has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 267.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

