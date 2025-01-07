San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 107000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.43.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

