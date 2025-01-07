Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,070.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.36% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
