Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.39 ($0.05). Approximately 13,133,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,467,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The company has a market capitalization of £182.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £7,982,637.60 ($9,987,035.66). Also, insider Kate Hill bought 200,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,510.95). 13.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.