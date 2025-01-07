Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $55.36. 133,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 359,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $523.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Semler Scientific

About Semler Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the second quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

