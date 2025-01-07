Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $55.36. 133,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 359,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.
Semler Scientific Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $523.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.18.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Semler Scientific
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
