ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFBS. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,285.20. The trade was a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 286.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.