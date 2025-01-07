Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 457,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $610.38 million, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Stephens began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,462,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,775,073.44. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

