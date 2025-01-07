Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 584,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,933,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).
Sound Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.82, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.83.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sound Energy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 3 Airline Stocks Have Analysts Feeling Bullish for 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is Raytheon the Best Defense and Aerospace Stock to Own in 2025?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.