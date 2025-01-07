Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 584,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,933,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.82, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Sound Energy Company Profile

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

