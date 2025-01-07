Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 536 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after acquiring an additional 521,054 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after acquiring an additional 438,754 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,403,000 after purchasing an additional 251,972 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,297 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.79. 1,186,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.07 and a 1-year high of $612.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $579.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

