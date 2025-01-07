Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.40. 4,077,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
