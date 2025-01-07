SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 179,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 104,734 shares.The stock last traded at $40.42 and had previously closed at $40.42.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,137,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,022,000 after purchasing an additional 138,212 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 566,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 115,246 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,417,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.