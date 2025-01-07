SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 24,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

SRAX Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

