SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £124.96 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £124.96 ($156.34).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 67 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($155.91).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($157.11).

SSP Group Price Performance

SSPG stock opened at GBX 176.70 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.08. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,670.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

SSP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246.25 ($3.08).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.