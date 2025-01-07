StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Up 10.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.72 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.
About China Natural Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.